Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases 2,098 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.13% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPIE. Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 495.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 191,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after buying an additional 159,501 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 281.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 150,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 110,765 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 52,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,125,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.46. 150,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,127. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.35. JPMorgan Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

