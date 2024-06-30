Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 12,716 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC cut its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,716 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of Celsius stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $57.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,102,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,931,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.93. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $99.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.00 and a 200-day moving average of $70.19.

Insider Activity

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Celsius’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,573,010.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,964,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,958,731.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock valued at $107,920,209. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CELH. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

Read Our Latest Report on CELH

Celsius Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.