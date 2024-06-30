Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 803 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,271,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,355,141,000 after purchasing an additional 365,871 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,248 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,384,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,162,000 after purchasing an additional 732,801 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,364,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,568,000 after purchasing an additional 39,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Truist Financial by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,731,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,395,000 after buying an additional 883,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of TFC traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,600,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,012,324. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.15. The stock has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $40.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TFC. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

