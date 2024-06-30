Fiduciary Alliance LLC Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 50.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,001 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,742.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 410.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IFRA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.12. 157,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.45. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

