Financial Partners Group LLC Boosts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Financial Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 65.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Argus upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.38. 7,191,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,011,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.30 and its 200-day moving average is $117.62. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $99.35 and a one year high of $135.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

