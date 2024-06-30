Financial Partners Group LLC Decreases Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Financial Partners Group LLC decreased its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,211 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 129.3% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

First Horizon Stock Performance

FHN stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.77. 16,368,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,516,225. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.68. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $16.28.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

About First Horizon

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.



