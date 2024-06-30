Financial Partners Group LLC Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Financial Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,686 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 374.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.61. The company had a trading volume of 10,740,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,707,550. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.39. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LUV. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

