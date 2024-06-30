Financial Partners Group LLC Sells 532 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Financial Partners Group LLC decreased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $209.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.00. 1,528,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,962. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.88. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 27.30%.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CEO John N. Roberts bought 6,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

