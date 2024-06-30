First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FAM)

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE:FAM opened at $6.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average is $6.36. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $6.67.
About First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund
