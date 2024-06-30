FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Receives $40.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.09.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 77,928,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,009,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773,785 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,517,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,423,000 after purchasing an additional 218,165 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,930,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,908,000 after purchasing an additional 82,482 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,828,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,867,000 after purchasing an additional 44,031 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,481,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,623,000 after purchasing an additional 45,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FE stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.98. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

