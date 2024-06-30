Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Buys New Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 586,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 90,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,623,000 after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $92.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,918,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,791. The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.55. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $94.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.