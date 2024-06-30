Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Invests $1.01 Million in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 110,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DNP. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance
DNP Select Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,741. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.73. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $10.53.
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
