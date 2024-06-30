Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Invests $1.77 Million in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000. iShares Core Dividend ETF makes up about 0.9% of Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.60% of iShares Core Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIVB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 763,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,336,000 after acquiring an additional 66,764 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 3,213.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after acquiring an additional 181,195 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,111,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 92,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,756,000.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

DIVB stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,088 shares. The company has a market cap of $349.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.80 and its 200-day moving average is $42.68. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $32.90.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

