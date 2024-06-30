Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Invests $567,000 in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,232 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,281,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in GSK by 670.5% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,196,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in GSK by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,065,558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,165 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. grew its position in GSK by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 3,716,830 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,385 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,855,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,754. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $79.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.51 and a 200-day moving average of $41.20. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.3762 dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSK has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

