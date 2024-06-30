Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Makes New $417,000 Investment in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $239.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.67.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:BR traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,744. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $161.33 and a one year high of $210.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.10 and its 200-day moving average is $199.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 54.61%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.