Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Purchases New Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $391.13. 3,624,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,586. The business has a fifty day moving average of $389.32 and a 200 day moving average of $385.58. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $323.21 and a 12-month high of $400.99.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

