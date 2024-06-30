Foresight Group (LON:FSG) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Foresight Group (LON:FSG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 600 ($7.61) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.66% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.10) price target on shares of Foresight Group in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of FSG stock opened at GBX 470 ($5.96) on Friday. Foresight Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 330 ($4.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 506 ($6.42). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 453.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 442.36. The stock has a market cap of £545.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,238.10 and a beta of 0.40.

Foresight Group Holdings Limited operates as an infrastructure and private equity manager in the United Kingdom, Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, Spain, and Australia. It operates through Infrastructure, Private Equity, and Foresight Capital Management segments. The company involved in the provision of the management of infrastructure assets, private equity investments, and open-ended investment companies for institutional and retail investors.

