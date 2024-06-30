Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives $76.43 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.43.

Several research firms have issued reports on FWRD. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 413.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 116,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter worth about $93,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $19.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.37. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $121.38.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $541.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.00 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Forward Air will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

