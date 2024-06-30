Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Price Performance

FORD opened at $4.76 on Thursday. Forward Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.04.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

