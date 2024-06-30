Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires 16,287 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,287 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.6% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $15,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, City State Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,535 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

