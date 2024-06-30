Founders Financial Securities LLC Boosts Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AVB stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,973. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.45 and a 52 week high of $208.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.19%.

AVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $199.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.89.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

