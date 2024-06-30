Founders Financial Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,837 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,644,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,446,000 after buying an additional 1,002,000 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 2,163,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,748,000 after buying an additional 857,819 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,792,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,103,000 after acquiring an additional 691,096 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,428,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,426,000 after acquiring an additional 683,417 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of EWJ traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $68.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,208,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,481,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.01 and a 200 day moving average of $67.59. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $57.20 and a twelve month high of $72.07.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.