Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys 1,118 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 34.6% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 21.4% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 12,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 153.7% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.5% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.39. 13,853,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,408,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.57. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.65.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

