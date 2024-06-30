Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys 15,208 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,208 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.41. 2,850,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173,285. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.27. The company has a market cap of $114.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.