Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys 571 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $904,000. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 81,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,159,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $3,525,000.

IVE stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.01. The company had a trading volume of 426,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,868. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.31. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $187.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

