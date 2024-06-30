Founders Financial Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Founders Financial Securities LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 67.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,810 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

DVY stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.98. 321,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,879. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.10. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $125.99.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

