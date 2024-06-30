Founders Financial Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Founders Financial Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,508 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $909,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,528,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 271.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 823,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,861,000 after buying an additional 601,268 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 30,160.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 541,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,365,000 after acquiring an additional 539,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 270,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,308,000 after acquiring an additional 177,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total value of $1,802,150.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,210 shares of company stock worth $4,653,520. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

VMC stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.68. The company had a trading volume of 988,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,945. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $190.51 and a 1-year high of $276.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

