Founders Financial Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 32,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 43,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ET. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE ET traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.22. The company had a trading volume of 12,587,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,432,486. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.317 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.51%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

