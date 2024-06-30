Founders Financial Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 50.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,955,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,524,778. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $225.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.82.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.