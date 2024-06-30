Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $12.72 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,112,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,746 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,763,000 after purchasing an additional 146,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,117,000 after buying an additional 50,070 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $547.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,968,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,417,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $529.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $509.79. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $553.25.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

