Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIN traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $438.81. 2,470,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,077. The company has a market capitalization of $210.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $435.71 and its 200 day moving average is $433.91. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $358.37 and a 52 week high of $477.71.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIN. UBS Group lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Linde

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.