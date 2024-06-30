Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $24.75 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 2.6% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $24,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,580,776,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,814,000 after acquiring an additional 433,317 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,657,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,075,000 after acquiring an additional 378,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $479.11. The company had a trading volume of 34,881,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,583,126. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $454.85 and its 200 day moving average is $436.54. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $487.20.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.7615 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.