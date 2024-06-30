Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $4.48 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Founders Financial Securities LLC cut its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10,255.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $821,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.78. 1,960,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,159. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $108.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

