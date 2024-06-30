Founders Financial Securities LLC Invests $633,000 in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,933 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 7,634 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 100,677 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 21,864 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,756,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $75.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.12.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

