Founders Financial Securities LLC Makes New $672,000 Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% in the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 41,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 380,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,642,000 after purchasing an additional 35,677 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $41.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,542,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,934,426. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $65.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -77.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

