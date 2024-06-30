Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases 1,303 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,367,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,216,000 after purchasing an additional 229,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,078,000 after buying an additional 1,542,503 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,048,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,206,000 after buying an additional 682,586 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,968,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,327,000 after buying an additional 58,292 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,659 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $92.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,918,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,791. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.28 and its 200-day moving average is $82.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $94.17.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.