Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases 335 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.60. 991,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $121.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.09.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

