Founders Financial Securities LLC Sells 224,307 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Founders Financial Securities LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 95.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,307 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,647,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,708,000 after purchasing an additional 682,697 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,269,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,185 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,034,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,157,000 after purchasing an additional 176,913 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,466,000 after purchasing an additional 90,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,712,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,574,000 after buying an additional 61,475 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FIXD traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.05. 369,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,527. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.47.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Featured Stories

