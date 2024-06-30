Founders Financial Securities LLC Trims Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Founders Financial Securities LLC reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI traded down $2.91 on Friday, reaching $446.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,028,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,709. The stock has a market cap of $139.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $461.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $431.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $431.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.89.

View Our Latest Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.