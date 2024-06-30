Fox Hill Wealth Management Acquires 101 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Fox Hill Wealth Management grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,809 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 9.9% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 132,339 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $22,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,028 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.6% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,072 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.13.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.18. 15,547,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,272,695. The company has a market cap of $222.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.45. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,206,875. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.