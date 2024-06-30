Fox Hill Wealth Management Acquires 1,429 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Fox Hill Wealth Management grew its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,146,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,069,000 after acquiring an additional 212,981 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,524,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,503 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,758,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,575,000 after acquiring an additional 161,432 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,238,000 after acquiring an additional 100,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,554,000 after acquiring an additional 140,151 shares in the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:POR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,226,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,307. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.72.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.94 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $43,363.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,996 shares in the company, valued at $630,239.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Portland General Electric news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $43,363.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,996 shares in the company, valued at $630,239.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,600.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,463 shares of company stock worth $274,064 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on POR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

