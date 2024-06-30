Fox Hill Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fox Hill Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,124 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 3.1% of Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $8.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $555.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,084,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,723,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $246.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $485.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $534.90.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,270 shares of company stock worth $15,165,916. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. Melius lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.67.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

