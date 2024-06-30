Fox Hill Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Fox Hill Wealth Management cut its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,767 shares during the quarter. Vistra comprises about 1.2% of Fox Hill Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,146,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,779,000 after acquiring an additional 300,355 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 19,070.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,566,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537,584 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,797,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,800,000 after acquiring an additional 282,056 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,192,000 after acquiring an additional 995,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,244,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,516,000 after acquiring an additional 99,055 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VST. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Vistra in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE VST traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,908,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,530,062. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.11. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.64 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, Director Lisa Crutchfield purchased 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.