Fox Hill Wealth Management Invests $201,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Fox Hill Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Divergent Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 57,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,059,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

MDY traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $535.08. 901,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,160. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $538.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $525.98. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Announces Dividend

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $1.9974 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

