Fox Hill Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Fox Hill Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in NiSource by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,593,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,138 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,090,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,915,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,646 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,955,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,432,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,525,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Price Performance

NYSE:NI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,331,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,490,242. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.18. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NI. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays upped their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $104,626.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,978 shares in the company, valued at $558,584.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

