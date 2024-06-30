FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM) Short Interest Update

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 140.9% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

NASDAQ FTAIM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.15. 7,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,846. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.44. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $26.27.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.5938 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

