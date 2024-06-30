FY2024 EPS Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Increased by Cantor Fitzgerald

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report released on Wednesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($6.29) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($6.77). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is ($6.43) per share.

RARE has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.71.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $31.52 and a one year high of $54.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.31). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 425.63% and a negative net margin of 138.58%. The business had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $71,390.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $71,390.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $441,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,685 shares of company stock worth $518,923. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 392.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 622.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

