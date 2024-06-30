Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) Short Interest Update

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the May 31st total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Gaucho Group Price Performance

VINO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 14,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,825. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39. Gaucho Group has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $73.74.

Gaucho Group (NASDAQ:VINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($4.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter. Gaucho Group had a negative return on equity of 210.57% and a negative net margin of 709.04%.

Gaucho Group Company Profile

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company owns and operates boutique hotel, hospitality, and luxury vineyard property market; a resort and winery property, 9-hole golf course, tennis courts, dining, and a hotel.

