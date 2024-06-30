Geegoopuzzle Price Reaches $3.54 on Top Exchanges (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a market cap of $530.39 million and $618,543.48 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be bought for approximately $3.54 or 0.00005712 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Geegoopuzzle alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012324 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009599 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,868.90 or 0.99942714 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00012696 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00076945 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

Geegoopuzzle (CRYPTO:GGP) is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 3.5002915 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $559,542.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geegoopuzzle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geegoopuzzle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geegoopuzzle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Geegoopuzzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geegoopuzzle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.