General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 300.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 930.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 26,989 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $16,077,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.24.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,259,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,268. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.90. The stock has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.64. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $210.65 and a 52-week high of $302.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.